The Utah State Aggies (6-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-5.5) 139.5 -210 +175 FanDuel Utah State (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +190

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

Utah State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

UC Irvine has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this year.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Utah State is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (32nd).

Utah State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

