Utah State vs. UC Irvine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Utah State Aggies (6-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. UC Irvine matchup.
Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah State vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-210
|+175
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-240
|+190
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends
- Utah State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
- UC Irvine has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this year.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Utah State is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (32nd).
- Utah State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.