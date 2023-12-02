Saturday's game between the Utah State Aggies (6-1) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Utah State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 74, UC Irvine 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-4.3)

Utah State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Utah State has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to UC Irvine, who is 6-1-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aggies are 3-2-0 and the Anteaters are 3-4-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (68th in college basketball) and allow 64.4 per contest (57th in college basketball).

The 36.9 rebounds per game Utah State averages rank 58th in college basketball, and are 11.2 more than the 25.7 its opponents pull down per outing.

Utah State knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 31.5% from deep while its opponents hit 25.2% from long range.

The Aggies rank 41st in college basketball with 103.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 82.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Utah State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 11.9 per game (183rd in college basketball) and force 11.9 (207th in college basketball action).

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (71st in college basketball).

The 35.8 rebounds per game UC Irvine accumulates rank 85th in college basketball, 8.4 more than the 27.4 its opponents pull down.

UC Irvine makes 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.5 (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1.

UC Irvine forces 12.8 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.