The Utah State Aggies (4-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 32nd 78.2 Points Scored 74.8 101st 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 33.8 61st 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 9th 16.7 Assists 14.7 62nd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

