The Utah State Aggies (4-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank
32nd 78.2 Points Scored 74.8 101st
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 33.8 61st
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th
9th 16.7 Assists 14.7 62nd
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

