Utah State vs. UC Irvine December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (4-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
Utah State vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Utah State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|32nd
|78.2
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|9th
|16.7
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
