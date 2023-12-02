The Utah State Aggies (6-1) host the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) after winning three home games in a row. The Aggies are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -5.5 139.5

Utah State vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Utah State has played as a favorite of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

UC Irvine has a 6-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Anteaters have been listed as an underdog of +175 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UC Irvine has a 36.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 3 60% 81.1 160.4 64.4 129.7 144.7 UC Irvine 3 42.9% 79.3 160.4 65.3 129.7 144.1

Additional Utah State vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

The 81.1 points per game the Aggies record are 15.8 more points than the Anteaters give up (65.3).

When Utah State totals more than 65.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Anteaters score 14.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Aggies give up to opponents (64.4).

UC Irvine is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 2-3-0 0-2 3-2-0 UC Irvine 6-1-0 2-0 3-4-0

Utah State vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State UC Irvine 14-2 Home Record 11-4 6-4 Away Record 9-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

