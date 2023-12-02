Saturday's WAC slate will see the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) take the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Tech Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Utah Tech (-1.5) 141.5 -110 -110 FanDuel Utah Tech (-1.5) 140.5 -110 -110

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Utah Tech has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Trailblazers games have hit the over.

Utah Valley has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

This season, games featuring the Wolverines have gone over the point total twice.

