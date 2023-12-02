Saturday's contest between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) and Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) matching up at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 72, Utah Valley 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-3.1)

Utah Tech (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Utah Tech is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah Valley's 3-1-0 ATS record. The Trailblazers have gone over the point total in two games, while Wolverines games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers are being outscored by 5.7 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allow 76.5 per contest (293rd in college basketball).

Utah Tech pulls down 32.3 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.0 boards per game.

Utah Tech makes 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.8 (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Trailblazers rank 314th in college basketball with 85.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 241st in college basketball defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Utah Tech and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trailblazers commit 14.5 per game (333rd in college basketball) and force 14.2 (78th in college basketball play).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 71.1 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and giving up 67.3 per contest, 109th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential.

The 35.3 rebounds per game Utah Valley accumulates rank 106th in the country, 3.4 more than the 31.9 its opponents pull down.

Utah Valley connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 25.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.3%.

Utah Valley and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 12.4 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (124th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.