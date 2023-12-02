The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Christensen: 14.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Jaylen Searles: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Beon Riley: 10.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Aric Demings: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK David Elliott IV: 14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 77.4 47th 273rd 73.3 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 37.8 2nd 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 163rd 13.2 Assists 16.0 19th 347th 14.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

