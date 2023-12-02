Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Christensen: 14.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aric Demings: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Elliott IV: 14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|82nd
|75.6
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|273rd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|37.8
|2nd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|16.0
|19th
|347th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
