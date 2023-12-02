The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Christensen: 14.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 10.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Elliott IV: 14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
82nd 75.6 Points Scored 77.4 47th
273rd 73.3 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 37.8 2nd
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th
163rd 13.2 Assists 16.0 19th
347th 14.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

