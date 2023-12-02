WAC foes square off when the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Burns Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Wolverines are 1.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Tech -1.5 141.5

Utah Tech vs Utah Valley Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Trailblazers have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Utah Tech has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -110.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Trailblazers.

Utah Valley is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Wolverines have won three of four games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Valley has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Tech 4 80% 70.8 141.9 76.5 143.8 145.3 Utah Valley 2 50% 71.1 141.9 67.3 143.8 138.5

Additional Utah Tech vs Utah Valley Insights & Trends

The 70.8 points per game the Trailblazers average are just 3.5 more points than the Wolverines give up (67.3).

Utah Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Wolverines' 71.1 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 76.5 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 76.5 points, Utah Valley is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Tech 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0 Utah Valley 3-1-0 3-1 2-2-0

Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Tech Utah Valley 9-5 Home Record 14-1 3-13 Away Record 12-5 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

