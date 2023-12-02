The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) are traveling to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Burns Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • In games Utah Valley shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trailblazers sit at 219th.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Wolverines put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Trailblazers allow (76.5).
  • Utah Valley has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

  • Utah Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers rank 212th.
  • The Trailblazers' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • Utah Tech is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Utah Valley averaged 11.8 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.5).
  • The Wolverines surrendered 65.9 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).
  • At home, Utah Valley sunk 2.2 more treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah Tech averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.3 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Trailblazers allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (78.1).
  • At home, Utah Tech knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.3). Utah Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Cornell L 74-61 Flagler Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Western Colorado W 87-52 UCCU Center
11/29/2023 Seattle U W 78-72 UCCU Center
12/2/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/5/2023 Weber State - UCCU Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Lake Erie W 81-69 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 @ Washington State L 93-53 Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 @ Lindenwood W 73-66 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 Utah Valley - Burns Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
12/9/2023 Idaho - Burns Arena

