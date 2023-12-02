How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) are traveling to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Burns Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games Utah Valley shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trailblazers sit at 219th.
- The 71.1 points per game the Wolverines put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Trailblazers allow (76.5).
- Utah Valley has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- Utah Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers rank 212th.
- The Trailblazers' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- Utah Tech is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Utah Valley averaged 11.8 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.5).
- The Wolverines surrendered 65.9 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).
- At home, Utah Valley sunk 2.2 more treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (31.6%).
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah Tech averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.3 away.
- In 2022-23, the Trailblazers allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (78.1).
- At home, Utah Tech knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.3). Utah Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Cornell
|L 74-61
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Western Colorado
|W 87-52
|UCCU Center
|11/29/2023
|Seattle U
|W 78-72
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/5/2023
|Weber State
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 81-69
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 93-53
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 73-66
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Burns Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.