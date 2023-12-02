The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) are traveling to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Burns Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

Utah Valley Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games Utah Valley shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trailblazers sit at 219th.

The 71.1 points per game the Wolverines put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Trailblazers allow (76.5).

Utah Valley has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

Utah Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers rank 212th.

The Trailblazers' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Utah Tech is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Utah Valley averaged 11.8 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (71.5).

The Wolverines surrendered 65.9 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).

At home, Utah Valley sunk 2.2 more treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.3 away.

In 2022-23, the Trailblazers allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (78.1).

At home, Utah Tech knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.3). Utah Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.6%) than on the road (35.9%).

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Cornell L 74-61 Flagler Gymnasium 11/24/2023 Western Colorado W 87-52 UCCU Center 11/29/2023 Seattle U W 78-72 UCCU Center 12/2/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena 12/5/2023 Weber State - UCCU Center 12/9/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule