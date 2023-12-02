Saturday's WAC slate will see the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech matchup in this article.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Valley Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Utah Valley (-1.5) 141.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Valley (-1.5) 141.5 -114 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Utah Valley is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Wolverines games have hit the over.

Utah Tech has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Trailblazers games have hit the over.

