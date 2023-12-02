Saturday's game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Burns Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Utah Tech securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Utah Tech is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 141.5 over/under.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Burns Arena

Line: Utah Valley -1.5

Point Total: 141.5

Moneyline (To Win): Utah Valley -110, Utah Tech -110

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 72, Utah Valley 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech

Pick ATS: Utah Tech (+1.5)



Utah Tech (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Utah Valley is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah Tech's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Wolverines have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Trailblazers have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 141.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 256th in college basketball and are giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball.

Utah Valley comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is recording 35.3 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.9 per outing.

Utah Valley makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) at a 25.5% rate (351st in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Wolverines score 90.2 points per 100 possessions (265th in college basketball), while giving up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Utah Valley forces 13.0 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (212th in college basketball action).

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (posting 70.8 points per game, 259th in college basketball, while conceding 76.5 per contest, 292nd in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.

Utah Tech averages 32.3 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.0 boards per game.

Utah Tech hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (74th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Utah Tech forces 14.2 turnovers per game (73rd in college basketball) while committing 14.5 (333rd in college basketball).

