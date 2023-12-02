The Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC squad, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Burns Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Drake Allen: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 254th 71.1 Points Scored 70.8 258th 111th 67.3 Points Allowed 76.5 292nd 98th 35.3 Rebounds 32.3 221st 232nd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 212th 333rd 5.1 3pt Made 6.8 239th 54th 16.1 Assists 11.8 270th 214th 12.4 Turnovers 14.5 334th

