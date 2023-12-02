Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC squad, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Burns Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Utah Valley (-1.5)
- Total: 141.5
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|254th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|70.8
|258th
|111th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|292nd
|98th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|32.3
|221st
|232nd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|212th
|333rd
|5.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|239th
|54th
|16.1
|Assists
|11.8
|270th
|214th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.5
|334th
