The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at Burns Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Wolverines are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's over/under is 141.5.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Valley -1.5 141.5

Utah Valley vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wolverines have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Utah Valley has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

The Wolverines have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Utah Tech is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Trailblazers have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +100 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Tech has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Valley 2 50% 71.1 141.9 67.3 143.8 138.5 Utah Tech 4 80% 70.8 141.9 76.5 143.8 145.3

Additional Utah Valley vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

The Wolverines score 71.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 76.5 the Trailblazers give up.

When Utah Valley totals more than 76.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Trailblazers put up just 3.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (67.3).

Utah Tech has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Valley 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0 Utah Tech 3-2-0 2-2 2-3-0

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Valley Utah Tech 14-1 Home Record 9-5 12-5 Away Record 3-13 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

