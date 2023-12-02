Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Olofsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Olofsson stats and insights
- In one of 17 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|14:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.