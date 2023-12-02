The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) play the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (36.4%).

Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Dragons are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 147th.

The Wildcats average 76.8 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 60.0 the Dragons give up.

When Villanova scores more than 60.0 points, it is 5-2.

Drexel Stats Insights

The Dragons have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Drexel has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Dragons rank 93rd.

The Dragons' 65.1 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up.

Drexel has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova scored 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).

Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Drexel scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.4.

The Dragons gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (65.6) last season.

Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (29.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Drexel - Wells Fargo Center 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Drexel Upcoming Schedule