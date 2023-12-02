How to Watch Villanova vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) play the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (36.4%).
- Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Dragons are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 147th.
- The Wildcats average 76.8 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 60.0 the Dragons give up.
- When Villanova scores more than 60.0 points, it is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Stats Insights
- The Dragons have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Drexel has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Dragons rank 93rd.
- The Dragons' 65.1 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up.
- Drexel has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova scored 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).
- Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Drexel scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.4.
- The Dragons gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (65.6) last season.
- Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (29.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|W 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Memphis
|W 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Drexel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Queens
|W 62-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 69-48
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.