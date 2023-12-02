The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) play the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (36.4%).
  • Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 147th.
  • The Wildcats average 76.8 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 60.0 the Dragons give up.
  • When Villanova scores more than 60.0 points, it is 5-2.

Drexel Stats Insights

  • The Dragons have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Drexel has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Dragons rank 93rd.
  • The Dragons' 65.1 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • Drexel has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova scored 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.6).
  • Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Drexel scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.4.
  • The Dragons gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (65.6) last season.
  • Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (29.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Drexel - Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Queens W 62-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/26/2023 @ Old Dominion L 68-61 Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lafayette W 69-48 Kirby Sports Center
12/2/2023 Villanova - Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

