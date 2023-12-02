Villanova vs. Drexel: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (6-2) take on the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Drexel matchup.
Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Villanova vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Drexel Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-11.5)
|125.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-11.5)
|126.5
|-850
|+580
Villanova vs. Drexel Betting Trends
- Villanova is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.
- Drexel has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Games featuring the Dragons have gone over the point total just once this season.
Villanova Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Villanova is 17th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Villanova winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
