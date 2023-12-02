The Villanova Wildcats (6-2) take on the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Drexel matchup.

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Villanova vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. Drexel Betting Trends

Villanova is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.

Drexel has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Dragons have gone over the point total just once this season.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Villanova is 17th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Villanova winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

