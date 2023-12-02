Saturday's contest features the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) and the Drexel Dragons (4-3) squaring off at Wells Fargo Center (on December 2) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Villanova.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Villanova vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 71, Drexel 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-8.2)

Villanova (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

Villanova is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Drexel's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Dragons' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (scoring 76.8 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball while giving up 65.9 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential overall.

Villanova records 34.1 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) while conceding 27.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Villanova connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (169th in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

The Wildcats' 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 160th in college basketball.

Villanova and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10.1 per game (64th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (276th in college basketball play).

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons put up 65.1 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per contest (11th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The 38.3 rebounds per game Drexel accumulates rank 35th in college basketball, 10.6 more than the 27.7 its opponents grab.

Drexel makes 4.4 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Drexel has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball), 3.7 more than the 8.3 it forces (356th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.