Villanova vs. Drexel December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (4-3) meet the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via Peacock.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Villanova vs. Drexel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Villanova Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Moore: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moore: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Burton: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bamba: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Longino: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Villanova vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|148th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|65.1
|328th
|89th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|60.0
|11th
|154th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|35th
|222nd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|90th
|30th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|4.4
|348th
|270th
|11.8
|Assists
|11.3
|292nd
|64th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|190th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.