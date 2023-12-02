The Drexel Dragons (4-3) meet the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via Peacock.

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Information

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Villanova vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank
148th 76.8 Points Scored 65.1 328th
89th 65.9 Points Allowed 60.0 11th
154th 34.1 Rebounds 38.3 35th
222nd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 90th
30th 9.8 3pt Made 4.4 348th
270th 11.8 Assists 11.3 292nd
64th 10.1 Turnovers 12.0 190th

