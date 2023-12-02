The Drexel Dragons (4-3) meet the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Villanova vs. Drexel Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Villanova Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Moore: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Bamba: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moore: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Burton: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Bamba: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Longino: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 148th 76.8 Points Scored 65.1 328th 89th 65.9 Points Allowed 60.0 11th 154th 34.1 Rebounds 38.3 35th 222nd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 90th 30th 9.8 3pt Made 4.4 348th 270th 11.8 Assists 11.3 292nd 64th 10.1 Turnovers 12.0 190th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.