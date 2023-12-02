The Drexel Dragons (4-3) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs against the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup's over/under is 125.5.

Villanova vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -11.5 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs Drexel Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Villanova has played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Wildcats have a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Drexel has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Dragons have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Drexel has a 15.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Villanova vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 83.3% 76.8 141.9 65.9 125.9 137.7 Drexel 4 57.1% 65.1 141.9 60.0 125.9 133.8

Additional Villanova vs Drexel Insights & Trends

The 76.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 16.8 more points than the Dragons allow (60.0).

When Villanova totals more than 60.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Dragons score an average of 65.1 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats allow.

Drexel has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Villanova vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 3-3-0 1-3 4-2-0 Drexel 4-3-0 0-0 1-6-0

Villanova vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Drexel 10-4 Home Record 12-3 5-9 Away Record 3-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

