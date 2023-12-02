Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walworth County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Walworth County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Badger High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Lake Geneva, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitewater High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.