The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will William Nylander score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

  • In 10 of 21 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted seven shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Nylander has accumulated five goals and six assists.
  • He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

