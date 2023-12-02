The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Nylander interest you? Our stats and information can help.

William Nylander vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 21 games this season, Nylander has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has posted an assist in a game 15 times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Nylander hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Nylander having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 5 28 Points 2 12 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

