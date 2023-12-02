The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on FOX.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
  • The Badgers average 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).
  • Wisconsin has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).
  • At home, Wisconsin made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

