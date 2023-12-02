Saturday's game between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Kohl Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Marquette coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Badgers have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (48th in college basketball).

The 31.6 rebounds per game Wisconsin averages rank 243rd in the country, and are 6.3 more than the 25.3 its opponents collect per contest.

Wisconsin makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (262nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Badgers rank 64th in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 151st in college basketball defensively with 87.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wisconsin has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game, with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (65th in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per contest (89th in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 235th in the nation. Their opponents record 32.6.

Marquette connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (189th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Marquette has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball), 6.9 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (41st in college basketball).

