Saturday's game features the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) clashing at Kohl Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-70 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Marquette's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Badgers are 3-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Wisconsin records 31.6 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) while conceding 25.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Wisconsin knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Badgers' 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 64th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

Wisconsin has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

