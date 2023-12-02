Wisconsin vs. Marquette December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will face the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Marquette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|302nd
|29.5
|Rebounds
|28.4
|333rd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|1st
|8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
