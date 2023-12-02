Should you bet on Yegor Sharangovich to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

