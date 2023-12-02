For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zachary Benson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

Benson has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Benson has zero points on the power play.

Benson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:36 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

