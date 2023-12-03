When A.J. Dillon suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 13 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Dillon's team-high 448 rushing yards (40.7 per game) have come on 131 carries, with one touchdown.

Dillon has tacked on 19 catches for 184 yards (16.7 per game).

Dillon has had one game with a rushing TD.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0

