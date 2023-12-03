When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex Tuch score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

  • Tuch has scored in six of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Tuch's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

