The Buffalo Sabres, including Alex Tuch, take the ice Sunday versus the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Tuch against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Tuch vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

In Tuch's 21 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 12 of 21 games this season, Tuch has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 21 games this season, Tuch has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tuch's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 2 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

