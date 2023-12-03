The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • Duclair has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

