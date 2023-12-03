Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
