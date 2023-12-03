Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers face off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Anthony Duclair vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:45 per game on the ice, is -10.

Duclair has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Duclair has a point in four games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In two of 21 contests this year, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 1 7 Points 1 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

