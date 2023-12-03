Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Wild on December 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Mats Zuccarello, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Bedard's 11 goals and eight assists in 22 games for Chicago add up to 19 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Philipp Kurashev has collected 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (23 total points), having registered five goals and 18 assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) to the team.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
