Player prop bet options for Mats Zuccarello, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Bedard's 11 goals and eight assists in 22 games for Chicago add up to 19 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Philipp Kurashev has collected 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (23 total points), having registered five goals and 18 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

