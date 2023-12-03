Can we count on Boris Katchouk finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Katchouk has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

