Calen Addison will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers play on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Addison's props? Here is some information to help you.

Calen Addison vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:07 per game on the ice, is -8.

Addison has yet to score a goal this year through 24 games played.

In eight of 24 games this year, Addison has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Addison has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Addison's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Addison having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 9 Points 0 0 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

