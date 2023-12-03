Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

