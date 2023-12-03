The Buffalo Sabres, with Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Mittelstadt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 18:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Mittelstadt has a goal in five games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 24 games this season, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 24 Games 2 21 Points 1 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

