Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
Can we count on Cole Guttman scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- Guttman has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Guttman has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
