Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Bedard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -14.

In nine of 22 games this year Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Bedard has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bedard has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

