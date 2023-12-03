Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Fancy a bet on Cozens in the Sabres-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Cozens vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:13 per game on the ice, is -4.

Cozens has a goal in four of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 22 games this season, Cozens has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Cozens hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 22 Games 2 11 Points 2 4 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

