Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 3?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
Sabres vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
