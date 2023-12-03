Will Fabian Zetterlund light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off against the New York Rangers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

