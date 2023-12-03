The San Jose Sharks, including Fabian Zetterlund, will be on the ice Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a wager on Zetterlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in six of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zetterlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 24 games played.

The implied probability that Zetterlund goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

