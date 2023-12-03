The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Givani Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:58 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 2:59 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 8:42 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 5:55 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:37 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

