Should you bet on Henri Jokiharju to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:28 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Away W 5-1 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

