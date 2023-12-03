Can we anticipate Jacob MacDonald scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDonald stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, MacDonald has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.