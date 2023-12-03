Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 3?
Can we anticipate Jacob MacDonald scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Rangers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, MacDonald has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
