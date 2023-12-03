For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Skinner a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

  • In nine of 24 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Skinner's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:57 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:15 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:57 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:00 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

