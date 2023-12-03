Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 3?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Skinner a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- In nine of 24 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Skinner's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.6 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:57
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
Sabres vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
