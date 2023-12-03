The Buffalo Sabres, with Jeff Skinner, take the ice Sunday versus the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skinner in that upcoming Sabres-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:47 per game on the ice, is -3.

Skinner has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Skinner has a point in 13 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Skinner has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 24 Games 2 18 Points 2 10 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

