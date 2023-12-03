Can we count on Joey Anderson scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

